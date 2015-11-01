(Adds quotes and details)
SEOUL Nov 1 Japan and China agreed on Sunday to
restart mutual visits of their foreign ministers and hold
bilateral high-level economic dialogue early next year, a
Japanese senior government spokesman said, as ties between
Asia's two biggest economies warm.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang also agreed the two countries would work toward an early
implementation of communication mechanisms between their
military forces, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda
told reporters following a meeting between Abe and Li in Seoul.
"At the outset of the meeting, they agreed that ties between
Japan and China are on a recovery trend, but that the momentum
should be strengthened further," Hagiuda said.
Sino-Japanese relations, haunted by the legacy of Japan's
World War Two aggression and conflicting claims over a group of
East China Sea islets, have thawed a little since Abe met
Chinese President Xi Jinping twice since last November.
A Chinese foreign ministry statement cited Li as telling Abe
that while relations were getting back on track, the road ahead
remained challenging.
"I hope the Japanese side practices a positive China policy
and meets China halfway to promote the continued stable
development of bilateral ties," the statement paraphrased Li as
saying.
China hopes Japan can genuinely reflect on its history and
understand how important the issue is to the feelings of Chinese
people, he added.
"China will unswervingly stick to the path of peaceful
development and hopes that Japan continues to go down the same
path and that (Japan) does more to benefit regional peace and
security on matters of the military and security and respects
the concerns of its Asia neighbours," he added.
In an additional step to ease bilateral tension, the two
leaders agreed that Beijing and Tokyo will work to restart talks
on an contentious issue of oil and gas field development in the
East China Sea, Hagiuda said.
China said in July it had every right to drill in the East
China Sea close to waters disputed with Japan, adding that it
did not recognise a "unilateral" Japanese median line setting
out a boundary between the two in the waters.
The comment came after Japan had called on China to halt
construction of oil-and-gas exploration platforms in the East
China Sea close to waters claimed by both nations, concerned
that Chinese drills could tap reservoirs that extend into
Japanese territory.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Seoul and Ben Blanchard in
Beijing; editing by Andrew Roche)