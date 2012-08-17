* Japan sends back detained activists
* China had demanded their immediate release
* Tensions with South Korea mount over separate island
dispute
By Stanley White and Chris Buckley
TOKYO/BEIJING, Aug 17 Japan on Friday sent home
the first group of Chinese activists detained after landing on
an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, a move China
welcomed but at the same time warned its neighbour against
further "escalation" in tension.
Japan and China, Asia's two largest economies, have been at
odds since the activists were detained on Wednesday after using
a boat to land on the rocky, uninhabited isles known as the
Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
Seven activists took off for Hong Kong from Okinawa, the
Immigration Bureau said, and the rest of the 14-strong group
were expected to head home by boat later on Friday.
Japanese television showed them making "V" signs as they
were driven to the airport.
"This time, the Japanese government has quickly released the
illegally detained Chinese Diaoyu people, a wise move to avoid
the deterioration in Sino-Japan relations," China's official
Xinhua news agency said in a commentary.
"But how to prevent the tension over the Diaoyu islands from
escalating, and how to avoid further harming Sino-Japanese
relations, the Japanese government's next step is crucial. While
respecting the historical facts and the feelings of the Chinese
people, (the Japanese government) must end as soon as possible
the absurd 'buying islands' farce."
The nationalist governor of Tokyo, Shintaro Ishihara, has
proposed that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government buy the islands
from their private owners. Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda wants
to have the central government make the purchase instead.
In a widening of the territorial dispute, Japanese Finance
Minister Jun Azumi postponed a trip to South Korea for a meeting
with his counterpart scheduled for Aug. 24 because of a trip
made by South Korean President Lee Myung-bak to other disputed
islands a week ago.
Japan will also review a bilateral currency swap agreement
struck with South Korea last year, Azumi said, suggesting that
Tokyo could consider cancelling the deal before it expires in
October.
Japan occupied much of China during the war and colonised
the Korean peninsula, the source of several feuds dogging
relations with its neighbours nearly seven decades after the end
of World War Two.
Beijing had demanded the immediate release of the Chinese
activists after they reached the islands, which lie near
potentially rich gas reserves.
Tokyo's move to free them after questioning is seen as an
attempt to cool things down given close economic ties that link
Japan and China despite their troubled history and contemporary
rivalry over resources and regional clout.
Beijing resident Chen Quiyuan told Reuters he thought
Japan's reaction showed China's tough stance was paying off.
"I think that the Japanese are exercising restraint for fear
(of the consequences), and are trying not to blow up the issue."
In 2010, tension flared after Japan seized a Chinese fishing
trawler in the same waters after it collided with a Japanese
patrol boat. Its captain was detained for more than two weeks.
Japan's relations with South Korea also worsened after
President Lee's Aug. 10 visit to other islands believed to
contain frozen natural gas deposits potentially worth billions
of dollars.
The renewed maritime tension with China has echoed China's
recent tangles with Southeast Asian countries over rival
territorial claims in the South China Sea. China's expanding
naval reach has fed worries that it could brandish its military
might to get its way.