BEIJING, June 9 China's Defence Ministry said on Thursday it was looking into reports a Chinese navy ship sailed close to what Japan considers its territorial waters in the East China Sea, near disputed islands.

In a statement sent to Reuters, the ministry said the islands, known in China as the Diaoyus, are Chinese, and that China's navy had every right to operate in Chinese waters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)