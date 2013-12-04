* China drops to fourth place from first in JBIC survey
TOKYO, Dec 4 A territorial dispute and rising
labour costs have dulled the appeal of China as a production
base for Japanese manufacturers, with Indonesia, India and
Thailand more attractive, an annual survey by the Japan Bank of
International Cooperation showed Wednesday.
China dropped to fourth place in a survey it has topped
since it began in 1992, with the proportion of companies naming
it the most promising region over the next three years falling
to 37.5 percent from 62.1 percent last year.
State-owned JBIC, which provides loans to help Japanese
companies expand overseas, in July-September surveyed 625 firms
which have three or more overseas affiliates, including at least
one production base outside of Japan.
Sino-Japanese relations have worsened since the survey after
China established an air defence zone in the East China Sea
covering islands controlled by Japan but claimed by China.
Most companies in the survey, 77 percent, cited rising
labour costs as a concern for manufacturing operations in China.
Almost a third said they were also worried about security and
social instability there.
A consumer boycott of Japanese goods in China following
anti-Japanese riots last year hurt income from Asia's largest
economy, making China a less profitable source of income than
India and Europe, JBIC said.
