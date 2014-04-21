UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO, April 21 The Japanese government has expressed its concerns to China via diplomatic channels over the seizure of a Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd ship by a Chinese court in connection with a case over wartime claims, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.
A Chinese maritime court in Shanghai seized the ship on Saturday, saying the company had failed to pay compensation stemming from a wartime contractual obligation.
Japan's top government spokesman said the ship seizure, apparently the first time the assets of a Japanese company have been seized in a lawsuit concerning compensation for World War Two, was "extremely regrettable".
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders