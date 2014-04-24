UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, April 24 A Chinese court said on Thursday that it has released a ship owned by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, which had been seized in a contract dispute, after the Japanese firm paid up.
China's Supreme Court said in a statement, carried on its official microblog, that the seizure order had been lifted as of 8:30 am (0030 GMT) Thursday. (Reporting by Li Hui and Ben Blanchard)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders