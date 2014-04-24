BEIJING, April 24 A Chinese court said on Thursday that it has released a ship owned by Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd, which had been seized in a contract dispute, after the Japanese firm paid up.

China's Supreme Court said in a statement, carried on its official microblog, that the seizure order had been lifted as of 8:30 am (0030 GMT) Thursday. (Reporting by Li Hui and Ben Blanchard)