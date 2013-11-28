TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese military airplanes have
conducted routine surveillance missions over disputed islands in
the East China Sea without informing China, despite Beijing
establishing a new airspace defence zone in the area this week,
a top Japanese government official said on Thursday.
"They are carrying out surveillance activity as before in
the East China Sea, including the zone," Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference, adding that there
had been no particular response from China.
"We are not going to change this (activity) out of
consideration to China," he added.
The area is routinely patrolled by Japanese naval ships and
P-3C aircraft, Suga said.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)