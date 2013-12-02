By Tim Kelly and Phil Stewart
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Navy's first
two advanced P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft have arrived in
Japan, U.S. military officials said on Monday, helping to
upgrade America's ability to hunt submarines and other vessels
in seas close to China as tension in the region mounts.
The initial deployment - another four of the aircraft are
due to arrive in the coming days - was planned before China last
month established an air defense identification zone covering
islands controlled by Japan and claimed by Beijing.
The Pentagon says it is routinely flying operations in the
region, including in China's newly declared air defense zone,
without informing Beijing ahead of time.
One U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters these routine operations include
surveillance flights.
The deployment of the P-8As came before U.S. Vice President
Joe Biden left for Asia this week, where he is seeking to strike
a balance between calming military tensions with China and
supporting Japan as it wrangles with Beijing over the islands.
The P-8As, built by Boeing Co based on its 737
passenger plane, were been built to replace the aging
propeller-powered Lockheed Martin P-3 Orion patrol
aircraft, which have been in service for 50 years.
Equipped with the latest radar equipment and armed with
torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, the P-8A is able to fly
further and stay out on a mission longer than the P-3.
"The P-8A is the most advanced long-range anti-submarine and
anti-surface warfare aircraft in the world," the Pentagon said.
Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Pool, a Pentagon spokesman, said
the first two P-8As arrived in Japan on Sunday. The other four
were expected to arrive there later this week, a Navy
spokeswoman said.
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
acknowledged the deployment came at a moment of region tensions.
The official said the timing was a coincidence, but one that
would bolster the U.S. military's efforts to monitor the
maritime environment in the region.
That includes the area around the disputed islands, known to
the Japanese as the Senkakus and to the Chinese as the Daioyu,
the official said.
Washington takes no position on the sovereignty of the
islands. However, it recognises Tokyo's administrative control
and says the U.S.-Japan security pact applies to them, a stance
that could drag the United States into a military conflict it
would prefer to avoid.