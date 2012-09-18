TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings said it would resume business on Wednesday at its 211 stores in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Chengdu.

Seven & I closed 13 Ito Yokado supermarkets and 198 7-11 convenience stores in the two cities on Tuesday after violent anti-Japanese protests took place in China, triggered by a dispute over islets in the East China Sea. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)