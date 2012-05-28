Russian central bank concerned by regions' debt to banks
MOSCOW, Feb 15 The Russian central bank is concerned by regions' debt to banks, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
TOKYO May 29 Japan and China will launch direct yen-yuan trade in the Tokyo and Shanghai markets from June 1, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday.
Direct trade of the two currencies, without interim exchange into dollars, has been anticipated as a means of facilitating trade and financial transactions between Asia's two largest economies. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Chris Gallagher)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 The Russian central bank is concerned by regions' debt to banks, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr