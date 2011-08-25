TOKYO Aug 25 Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said on Thursday it would provide a 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) loan to Chubu Electric Power Co to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the utility was forced to close a nuclear plant in the wake of the atomic crisis in Fukushima.

Central Japan-based Chubu, the country's third-biggest utility, closed its Hamaoka nuclear plant in May after a request from Prime Minister Naoto Kan, who feared there was a high risk of a major earthquake hitting the area.

The nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi power facility has largely blocked electric utilities' access to the bond market, and is forcing them to procure fuel, adopt new safety measures and repair fossil-fuel plants.

Chubu Electric in June secured a 100 billion yen emergency loan from the Development Bank of Japan.

It forecasts a 140 billion yen net loss for the fiscal year to next March, hurt by a 285 billion yen rise in its fossil fuel costs.

In complying with the request in May, Chubu Electric had sought public assistance to cope with the cost of the shutdown.

Public jitters have made it difficult for local government officials to okay nuclear plant restarts after regular maintenance checks, and government and industry officials have expressed fears that if this continues, all nuclear power plants may shut down by May 2012.

($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)