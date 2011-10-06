TOKYO Oct 7 A top shareholder in Japan's Chugoku Electric Power is likely to sell 7.4 percent of the utility's stock, worth about 36 billion yen ($470 million), the Chugoku Shimbun reported on Friday.

The shareholder, a body affiliated to Japan's Yamaguchi prefecture, is likely to sell 27.5 million of its 49.5 million shares, in a bid to improve Yamaguchi's finances, the paper said.

Potential buyers include Yamaguchi Financial Group , Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group , Hiroshima Bank and at least one major trading house, with a decision coming as early as this month, the report added.

Chugoku Electric issued a statement on Friday saying the report was not based on any announcement from the company. ($1 = 76.700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)