* European CLO sees rare Japanese investment

* Relative value versus US market improves

* Buyers seeking new markets ahead of US slowdown

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Dec 22 (IFR) - A rare Japanese investment in the European CLO sector has fuelled hopes that the long-coveted buyer base has finally warmed up to a market badly in need of more Triple A cash.

Market sources said a Japanese investor bought a large chunk of Triple A paper in Carlyle's latest euro CLO earlier this month. This helped the manager upsize the deal by more than 100m to 517m, making it the largest euro CLO priced in 2015, according to IFR data.

While Japanese buyers have piled back into the US CLO market in recent years, they have not been significant players in Europe since the financial crisis.

Other CLO managers mirroring Carlyle's success in drawing Japanese funds back to euros could alleviate pressure on a sector where thinning Triple A demand has created a supply bottleneck.

"We probably have enough deals in warehousing to take us through to July or August," said one investor. "But unless there is new money coming in, nothing changes in terms of appetite. That's why syndicates have started knocking on the door of Japanese investors."

He said that 17 to 20 European CLO trades are in various stages of warehousing. Other sources said managers are poised to launch as many as nine deals, but are struggling to shore up Triple A buyers.

RELATIVE VALUE

Japanese cash has been a "game changer" in the US this year, helping some managers price their Triple As tighter than the rest of the market, one source said.

The US has offered them ample supply at lucrative spreads, with Triple As even inching out as far as 170bp. In contrast, the smaller 14bn European CLO market saw spreads remain around the mid 130s mark for much of 2015.

"The view historically around Europe has been that it's a smaller world of credit and they want to get paid more to take that European exposure," said a hedge fund manager.

"The European market just wasn't pricing at a relative value basis in that way."

But slumping demand in Europe has pushed Triple A CLO spreads out into the 150s recently, just as the US market has begun to tighten, making the relative value more appealing for Japanese buyers.

This has coincided with rising costs of swapping from dollars to yen. Five-year yen/dollar basis swaps are trading at around -80bp, compared to -48bp for yen/euro swaps.

"Given that spreads on CLOs are comparable between the two markets now, foreign investors who have to swap are probably getting a better net spread now in euros," said Rishad Ahluwalia, head of global CLO research at JP Morgan.

Japanese investors could also be keen to explore other markets ahead of an expected slowdown in US issuance next year.

With the approaching roll-out of new risk retention rules in the US, issuance is expected to dip 30% to 40% next year. Volumes could shrink to US$60bn from US$96.8bn in 2015, according to JP Morgan data.

DEEP POCKETS BUT STRICT RULES

But some question whether Japanese buyers, who have long opted for US CLOs over European ones, are here to stay.

"The arrival of the Japanese buyers in the Triple A space is obviously very good news because they have a lot of money to spend," said one European CLO manager. "But if the US sees some widening again, whether they stay is debatable."

The investor said it was "understandable" that CLO managers feel like Japanese investors "can leave as quickly as they came."

And while the arrival of the Japanese buyer base is positive for the European CLO market, not all managers will benefit from the new pool of capital.

Sources said Japanese investors usually require the originator to be on a pre-approved list that mostly consists of big-name managers, while the CLO needs ratings from specific agencies.

CLOs may also need to comply with several complex exemption rules, one of which limits the sponsor's ability to trade the loans within the investment vehicle.

"It's a very strict due diligence process," another CLO manager said, describing it as "expensive and quite restrictive."

But others noted Japanese investors may begin to relax their requirements with time, potentially expanding their presence in Europe and helping the CLO sector grow beyond its current size.

"These buyers have very deep pockets," the first manager said. "If that happens, everyone - ourselves included - would be very, very happy to go and court them."

(Reporting by Mariana Ionova, additional reporting by LPC's Kristen Haunss, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)