LONDON, July 12 (IFR) - Norinchukin Bank has put the brakes on a planned return to the European CLO market, opting to take a cautious approach after the UK voted to quit the European Union.

The Japanese cooperative bank was poised to buy a significant chunk of the senior bonds in a 454.2m CLO from CVC Credit Partners, sources said, in what would have marked Norinchukin's first European CLO investment since the global financial crisis.

However, the CVC deal is understood to have printed without the involvement of the behemoth lender. Instead, a European investor stepped in to anchor the senior part of the structure, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Norinchukin is said to have needed time to "digest" the outcome of the June 23 referendum.

CVC was lining up buyers for its CLO since at least early June, but volatility around the vote held up the pricing of the deal, market participants said. The group printed its trade on July 8.

Market sources still expect Norinchukin to make a comeback in the European CLO market eventually, although it is likely to hold off until the impact of the Brexit vote becomes more clear.

The group has some ¥101 trillion in assets, of which ¥58.3 trillion are in the form of securities, according to a 2015 financial statement.

Norinchukin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lender, which serves farming, forestry and fishery cooperatives, is already a heavy buyer of CLOs in the US. Earlier this year, the bank also bought a chunk of the £6.2bn Granite RMBS deal, most of which was picked up by Japanese investors.

The investment signalled the group could be warming up to the European securitisation market once again, after an extended absence from the sector since the global financial crisis.

Norinchukin was a major player in both European and US deals before the crisis. But the group pulled back sharply after being hit with some of the heaviest losses seen among Japanese banks, many of which made big bets on securitisations backed by US subprime mortgages.

By 2009, Nurinchukin had racked up at least ¥816 billion in realised and unrealised losses on asset-backed securities, CDOs and CLOs.

In recent years, Norinchukin and other Japanese groups have returned to the US CLO market, where generous yields have provided a welcome reprieve from negative-yielding Japanese government debt.

Investment by other Japanese buyers has also begun trickling back to European CLOs in recent months, as attractive swap costs have boosted the relative value of the asset class compared to US paper.

Bank of Mitsubishi UFJ was one of the first Japanese buyers to venture back, making an investment in Carlyle's December trade.

The Japanese bid has helped tighten CLO spreads and boost demand in the all-important senior part of the capital structure. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Alex Chambers)