PERTH/TOKYO Sep 22 Xstrata and Tohoku Electric have settled the Japanese annual coal contract for the year beginning October 1 at $126.50 per tonne, sources told Reuters Thursday.

The settlement price came in lower than the record $129.85 per tonne for the 2011 benchmark annual contract beginning April 1.

Previously, trade sources said Xstrata's last offer was $127.50 per tonne, with Tohoku countering with $125 per tonne.

A Tohoku Electric official declined to comment. An Xstrata spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies)