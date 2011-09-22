(Adds details, background)
PERTH/TOKYO Sep 22 Xstrata Plc and
Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first
Japanese annual coal import contract for the year beginning Oct.
1 at $126.50 a tonne, sources told Reuters on Thursday, a level
which could be followed by other utilities.
The settlement price came in lower than the record of
$129.85 per tonne for the 2011 benchmark annual contract
starting April 1.
Previously, trade sources said Anglo Swiss miner Xstrata's
last offer was $127.50 per tonne, with Tohoku countering with
$125.00 a tonne.
"This is the first case of settlement for the contract
starting in October... other utilities are likely to settle at
the same level," a Japan-based trade source said.
Demand for coal from Japanese utilities has fallen since
March, when an earthquake and tsunami damaged some coal-fired
power plants and infrastructure, cutting demand sharply.
The lower demand in Japan, the world's largest thermal coal
importer, caused Pacific prices to dip. Australian benchmark
prices fell to $123.62 per tonne at the end of Wednesday, from
$130.00 a tonne before the quake.
A Tohoku Electric official declined to comment, while an
Xstrata spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Osamu Tsukimori in
Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Ramthan Hussain)