PERTH/TOKYO Sep 22 Xstrata Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have settled the first Japanese annual coal import contract for the year beginning Oct. 1 at $126.50 a tonne, sources told Reuters on Thursday, a level which could be followed by other utilities.

The settlement price came in lower than the record of $129.85 per tonne for the 2011 benchmark annual contract starting April 1.

Previously, trade sources said Anglo Swiss miner Xstrata's last offer was $127.50 per tonne, with Tohoku countering with $125.00 a tonne.

"This is the first case of settlement for the contract starting in October... other utilities are likely to settle at the same level," a Japan-based trade source said.

Demand for coal from Japanese utilities has fallen since March, when an earthquake and tsunami damaged some coal-fired power plants and infrastructure, cutting demand sharply.

The lower demand in Japan, the world's largest thermal coal importer, caused Pacific prices to dip. Australian benchmark prices fell to $123.62 per tonne at the end of Wednesday, from $130.00 a tonne before the quake.

A Tohoku Electric official declined to comment, while an Xstrata spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Ramthan Hussain)