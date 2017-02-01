Feb 1 Japan's Kansai Electric Power has
cancelled plans to switch a 1,200 megawatt oil-fired power
station to coal as demand for electricity fell amid a push to
cut the country's emissions after it signed up to a global
climate change accord.
Based in western Japan, Japan's second-biggest utility had
said in March 2015 it would convert its Ako power station, which
has two 600 megawatt units, to coal from fuel oil and crude oil.
Operations were scheduled to restart as early as 2020.
A spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday that converting the
station to run on coal would have resulted in less efficient
operations than building a new coal-fired plant. Japan has come
under criticism for a big push into coal after the Fukushima
nuclear disaster led to the shutdown of most of its reactors.
The spokesman said the utility decided converting Ako to
coal would not help Japan reach emissions targets. The
government has pushed to cut carbon dioxide emissions after the
Paris 2015 accord on climate change.
Demand for Kansai Electric's power supplies has fallen since
government allowed new entrants to compete for business from
households and other small users.
Energy efficiency measures have also contributed to a
decline in usage, the company said in a statement announcing the
Ako refurbishment cancellation late on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)