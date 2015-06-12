* Environment ministry to object to 1.2-GW coal-fired plant
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's environment ministry is
pushing back on the growing use of coal to generate power after
the Fukushima nuclear disaster led to the shutdown of the
nation's reactors, as concerns mount over greenhouse gas
emissions.
Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki said on Friday he will
submit an objection to the powerful industry ministry over plans
for a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired plant to be built by Electric
Power Development (J-Power) and Osaka Gas.
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has been
promoting the use of coal to cut costs relative to imports of
expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The planned coal-fired plant in western Japan is the first
station project subject to a government environmental assessment
since Japan mapped out its target to cut CO2 emissions by 26
percent from 2013 levels by 2030.
Mochizuki also called for the power industry to come up with
a framework to help it trim carbon dioxide emissions in line
with the government's target "as soon as possible".
"If new coal-fired plants are built under the status quo,
there is a risk that Japan will miss its emissions target,"
Mochizuki told a news conference.
The move comes amid increasing criticism by environmental
groups and from other countries as Japan burns record amounts of
coal and plans a wave of new power stations using the fuel as it
struggles to revive its nuclear industry.
Under Japan's environmental impact assessment law,
government approval for a power plant project is based on an
examination of its effects on the surrounding environment.
The industry ministry handles the process and is authorised
to give an approval, although the environment ministry can
submit opinions during the assessment that could influence the
final decision.
The industry ministry will look into the project planned
developed by J-Power and Osaka Gas, and the minister will issue
his opinion by June 28, an official said.
The ministry will also push the power industry to make its
own framework for cutting emissions, another official said.
Shares in J-Power and Osaka Gas fell more than 3 percent on
Friday after the news, underperforming the benchmark Nikkei
average, which closed up 0.12 percent.
