TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's environment minister will
submit to the country's industrial ministry an objection over
plans for a 1.07 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired plant to be built by
Chubu Electric Power Co, NHK public TV said on Friday.
Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki has been pushing back
on the growing use of coal to generate power after the Fukushima
nuclear disaster led to the shutdown of the nation's reactors,
as concerns mount over greenhouse gas emissions.
In June, he objected to plans for a 1.2 GW coal-fired plant
to be built by Electric Power Development and Osaka Gas
.
An official at the environment ministry on Friday confirmed
that Mochizuki planned to submit an opinion to the industrial
ministry later in the day on Chubu's plant, to be built in
Taketoyo in central Japan, but declined to comment on its
content.
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has been
promoting the use of coal to cut costs relative to imports of
expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the Fukushima
disaster.
Under Japan's environmental impact assessment law,
government approval for a power plant project is based on an
examination of its effects on the surrounding environment.
The industry ministry handles the process and is authorised
to give an approval, although the environment ministry can
submit opinions during the assessment that could influence the
final decision.
NHK also said Mochizuki would at a news conference later in
the day say that a voluntary plan to cut greenhouse gas
emissions that was mapped out by the country's power industry in
July would not be effective enough and should be reconsidered.
Japan's Federation of Electric Power Companies, whose
members include the 10 main power monopolies, and 25 other firms
said last month they had voluntarily set a goal to curb CO2
emissions per 1 kilowatt of power by 35 percent from 2013 levels
to around 0.37 kg in 2030.
Japan has faced increasing criticism by environmental groups
and from other countries as it burns record amounts of coal and
plans a wave of new power stations using the fuel as it
struggles to revive its nuclear industry.
