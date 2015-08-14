(Recasts with minister's announcement, quotes)

TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's environment minister objected on Friday to plans by Chubu Electric Power Co to build a coal-fired plant due to a lack of specific plans by the power industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The ministry has been pushing against the growing use of coal to generate power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 led to the shutdown of the nation's reactors.

It has submitted objections to Chubu's plans to build a 1.07 gigawatt (GW) plant to the industry ministry, and follows its objections in June to plans by Electric Power Development and Osaka Gas for a 1.2 GW coal-fired plant.

Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki said on Friday a voluntary plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions by the country's power industry was not effective enough as it has no specific measures on how to curb emissions from coal-fired power plants.

"Some details need to be worked out," Mochizuki said, urging the industry to come up with a specific system and rules as soon as possible to make the plan more effective to hit its targets. Without that, Mochizuki said his ministry could not approve Chubu's coal-fired plant in Taketoyo, central Japan.

Environmental groups are increasingly concerned about Japan burning record amounts of coal and plans for a wave of new power stations using the fuel as it struggles to revive its nuclear industry.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has been promoting the use of coal to cut costs relative to imports of expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the Fukushima disaster.

Under Japan's environmental impact assessment law, government approval for a power plant project is based on an examination of its effects on the surrounding environment.

The industry ministry handles the process and is authorised to give an approval, although the environment ministry can submit opinions during the assessment that could influence the final decision.

Japan has set a target to cut CO2 emissions by 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Susan Thomas)