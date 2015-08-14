(Recasts with minister's announcement, quotes)
TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's environment minister
objected on Friday to plans by Chubu Electric Power Co
to build a coal-fired plant due to a lack of specific plans by
the power industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
The ministry has been pushing against the growing use of
coal to generate power after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in
2011 led to the shutdown of the nation's reactors.
It has submitted objections to Chubu's plans to build a 1.07
gigawatt (GW) plant to the industry ministry, and follows its
objections in June to plans by Electric Power Development
and Osaka Gas for a 1.2 GW coal-fired plant.
Environment Minister Yoshio Mochizuki said on Friday a
voluntary plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions by the country's
power industry was not effective enough as it has no specific
measures on how to curb emissions from coal-fired power plants.
"Some details need to be worked out," Mochizuki said, urging
the industry to come up with a specific system and rules as
soon as possible to make the plan more effective to hit its
targets. Without that, Mochizuki said his ministry could not
approve Chubu's coal-fired plant in Taketoyo, central Japan.
Environmental groups are increasingly concerned about Japan
burning record amounts of coal and plans for a wave of new power
stations using the fuel as it struggles to revive its nuclear
industry.
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has been
promoting the use of coal to cut costs relative to imports of
expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) after the Fukushima
disaster.
Under Japan's environmental impact assessment law,
government approval for a power plant project is based on an
examination of its effects on the surrounding environment.
The industry ministry handles the process and is authorised
to give an approval, although the environment ministry can
submit opinions during the assessment that could influence the
final decision.
Japan has set a target to cut CO2 emissions by 26 percent
from 2013 levels by 2030.
