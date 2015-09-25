TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's government is considering new steps to tighten regulations on coal-fired power stations, but some experts said these would not be enough to help meet its goals on curbing carbon emissions over the next couple of decades.

Tokyo is trying to manage the competing demands of cutting greenhouse gas emissions while burning coal at record levels after the Fukushima disaster decimated public trust in nuclear power.

Climate change is centre stage internationally ahead of U.N. environmental talks in Paris later this year, with Japan's government coming under fierce criticism from environmentalists over its support for coal.

The nation's industry ministry is discussing rules forcing all new stations to have a thermal efficiency equivalent to at least around 40-42 percent of levels seen in so-called ultra-super-critical plants, which typically get the most energy from coal through the most advanced technology available for commercial use. That would hit the construction of small plants with a capacity below 112,500 kilowatts, whose maximum efficiency usually stands around 36 percent.

At the same time, the environment ministry is considering making all plants go through a costly assessment that takes around four years before being built. Currently only larger plants are subject to the process, with smaller facilities often only requiring local government approval.

"These measures may help reduce the number of small plants, but they won't be enough for Japan to keep its emission goal," said Takeo Kikkawa, professor at Tokyo University of Science.

The world's No.5 emitter of CO2 has watered down emissions targets, but still has a goal to cut greenhouse emissions by 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030.

That is despite plans to construct 40 more coal stations in the next decade, including over 10 small plants that are cheaper to build, as the country opens up its retail electricity market from next April, exposing 10 regional power monopolies to new competition.

Any new steps would come on top of a voluntary plan announced in July by electricity providers to cut greenhouse emissions by more than a third by 2030 compared with 2013. But the environment minister has questioned the plan, demanding more-detailed measures.

Hiroshi Takahashi, professor at Tsuru University, said broader steps were required to meet Japan's goals.

"Japan will need to bring in some compulsory measures such as a (higher) environment tax or emissions trading."

An industry ministry official said the sector's voluntary plan would be "effective" in achieving emissions goals, while an official from the environment ministry said it was considering all possible measures to help Japan reach its targets.

Meanwhile, industry ministry officials denied a report by the Nikkei business daily this week saying that it was considering limiting each utility to using coal-fired plants for a maximum of half their thermal power generation.

