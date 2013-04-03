* Positions hardened by sliding coal prices, need to cut costs

* Talks expected to resume next week

* Analysts say deal could be struck around $95/T

PERTH, April 3 Australia's largest thermal coal exporter, Xstrata, has reached a stalemate in talks with Japanese utilities for its largest coal supply contract of the year, industry sources said on Wednesday, as both sides struggle with financial pressures.

The contract is typically settled before it starts in April, and is the Asian coal price benchmark for the year.

This year, with Xstrata facing sliding coal prices and Japanese utilities under pressure from Tokyo to cut fuel costs, both parties have been unwilling to budge on opening offers made weeks ago, sources close to the negotiations said.

After several rounds of negotiations Xstrata's offer is still above $100 per tonne and Tohoku Electric, negotiating on behalf of Japanese utilities, is bidding at less than $95 per tonne, sources said.

"The Japanese are playing harder than they ever have," said one source in the Australian coal industry, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

But Xstrata is playing hardball too.

Like many Australian coal producers, the company has been facing tough times, and may not be in hurry to settle the contract, especially since it is probably continuing to receive the price agreed upon last year -- around $115 per tonne -- for shipments until a new contract is drawn up.

Australian coal prices are currently at $86.50 per tonne on the globalCOAL benchmark, about 25 percent lower than last year's annual coal contract price, and more than 35 percent lower than the record price of $130 per tonne in 2011.

Tumbling prices have hit Australian coal producers, prompting layoffs and mine closures across the sector in efforts to cut costs, which industry sources say are as much as $100 per tonne at some mines.

Xstrata shut its Brisbane office this month, cutting about 100 staff. Late last year, it cut 600 jobs in Australia in a bid to cut costs.

Negotiation leader Tohoku Electric Power Co and the other Japanese utilities face their own challenges. A drop in Japan's nuclear power use due to the Fukushima crisis two years ago has raised costs, as utilities rely on pricier oil and gas to produce power.

Tohoku Electric has applied to hike its electricity rates from July to cover increased costs, and pressure from Tokyo to cut costs is forcing the company to negotiate more aggressively this year, sources said.

So far six of the nine utilities with nuclear plants, Tohoku among them, have sought rate hikes of around 10 percent, meeting severe government pressure to trim planned rate hikes by cutting costs, mainly for fossil fuel and personnel.

"They are not able to pass on cost increases as easily," one Australia-based market source said.

Negotiations for the annual contract are expected to resume next week, with most analysts now predicting a settlement price around the $95 per tonne level.