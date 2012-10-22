TOKYO, Oct 22 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Monday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,032,164 tonnes -7.9% 62,390 -15.4% (from U.S.) 1,176,524 tonnes -22.7% 33,213 -27.8% Soybeans 132,294 tonnes -13.8% 7,527 -3.4% (from U.S.) 78,255 tonnes -17.9% 4,317 -6.1% Meat 197,195 tonnes -1% 83,422 -0.9% (from U.S.) 51,888 tonnes -2.2% 24,091 2.1% Nonferrous Ore 1,007,000 tonnes 12.5% 88,319 -16.6% Iron Ore 9,639,000 tonnes -16.4% 107,024 -31.9% Nonferrous Met 269,985 tonnes 8.2% 106,805 -20.9% Steel 606,536 tonnes 8.4% 60,951 -15.8% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jijo Jacob)