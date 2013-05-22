TOKYO, May 22 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities for April, compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 1,864,535 tonnes -10% 73,805 11.7% (from U.S.) 717,865 tonnes -46% 27,682 -27.3% Soybeans 233,422 tonnes 14.2% 15,729 47.7% (from U.S.) 194,726 tonnes 14.4% 12,430 48.8% Meat 212,784 tonnes 11.9% 100,077 23.2% (from U.S.) 58,570 tonnes 21% 29,222 27.5% Nonferrous Ore 1,182,000 tonnes 14.8% 113,673 26.3% Iron Ore 10,483,000 tonnes 1.6% 117,470 -10.1% Nonferrous Met 273,073 tonnes -1.6% 139,302 13.9% Steel 596,729 tonnes -2.3% 65,305 -3.8% (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)