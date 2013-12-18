Dec 18 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 2,125,907 7.2 73,376 6.4 (from U.S.) 791,287 -7.5 25,569 -9.7 Soybeans 233,096 -13.6 14,816 -8.4 (from U.S.) 172,720 0.6 10,332 3.5 Meat 218,464 -3.1 100,385 8.4 (from U.S.) 59,896 16.5 29,098 20.3 Nonferrous Ore 947,000 -13.9 92,578 -12.7 Iron Ore 11,168,000 -5.6 141,106 11.7 Nonferrous Metal 273,610 -5.9 133,057 13.5 Steel 756,272 11.0 78,826 23.1 (Reporting By Michio Kohno in TOKYO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)