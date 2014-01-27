UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Monday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 2,044,761 -0.8 70,262 -2.4 (from U.S.) 661,378 -13.8 22,709 -14.7 Soybeans 172,270 -17.4 11,611 -6.0 (from U.S.) 146,970 -15.9 9,331 -6.6 Meat 211,072 10.1 100,679 20.6 (from U.S.) 53,048 23.6 27,471 34.6 Nonferrous Ore 1,052,000 -2.3 113,712 14.1 Iron Ore 11,085,000 17.8 141,995 49.3 Nonferrous Metal 236,787 0.7 136,354 26.4 Steel 721,724 16.5 77,161 30.2 (Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources