TOKYO, Jan 26 Japanese steel imports jumped 23.5 percent in December from a year earlier, customs data showed.

Details of the December data were as follows (value column in millions of yen):

Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,196,333 tonnes 0.6% 70,913 15.5% (from U.S.) 1,388,974 tonnes -10.2% 41,372 7.6% Soybeans 237,887 tonnes -19.9% 11,099 -21.4% (from U.S.) 182,976 tonnes -32.5% 8,058 -35.5% Meat 225,732 tonnes 12.5% 93,932 14.5% (from U.S.) 53,098 tonnes 9.9% 23,891 11.9% Nonferrous Ore 1,052,000 tonnes -26.4% 90,447 -42.7% Nonferrous Met 287,005 tonnes 12.1% 123,102 -7.8% Steel 719,227 tonnes 30.2% 84,292 23.5% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)