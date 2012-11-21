Nov 21 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,392,463 tonnes +20.8% 77,688 16.5% (from U.S.) 1,269,249 tonnes +4.4% 40,124 7.6% Soybeans 211,858 tonnes -32.7% 12,337 -18.3% (from U.S.) 116,656 tonnes -10.1% 6,480 5.2% Meat 228,825 tonnes +6.6% 97,050 7% (from U.S.) 56,657 tonnes +1.9% 26,530 9.1% Nonferrous Ore 1,268,000 tonnes -8% 112,392 -10.4% Iron ore 11,792,000 tonnes +11.6% 130,730 -10.8% Nonferrous Met 259,856 tonnes -18.2% 103,723 -28.1% Steel 734,794 tonnes -7.4% 68,902 -23.5% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)