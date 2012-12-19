TOKYO, Dec 19 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 1,985,444 tonnes -4.8% 68,970 -1.5% (from U.S.) 856,851 tonnes -33.5% 28,328 -27.7% Soybeans 269,700 tonnes 60.1% 16,182 94.0% (from U.S.) 171,683 tonnes 61.8% 9,978 100.7% Meat 225,423 tonnes -1.4% 92,608 -4.3% (from U.S.) 51,432 tonnes -13.8% 24,187 -9.8% Nonferrous Ore 1,099,000 tonnes 18.6% 106,071 31.2% Iron Ore 11,834,000 tonnes 8.1% 126,699 -17.4% Nonferrous Met 290,619 tonnes 2.5% 117,135 -5.6% Steel 681,159 tonnes -10.6% 64,195 -31.2% (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)