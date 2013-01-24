Jan 24 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Thursday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,061,503 tonnes -6.1% 71,860 1.3% (from U.S.) 767,502 tonnes -44.7% 26,605 -35.7%Soybeans 208,498 tonnes -12.4% 12,358 11.3% (from U.S.) 174,814 tonnes -4.5% 9,993 24%Meat 191,704 tonnes -15.1% 83,458 -11.2% (from U.S.) 42,876 tonnes -19.3% 20,388 -14.7%Nonferrous Ore 1,077,000 tonnes 2.3% 99,677 10.2%Iron Ore 9,410,000 tonnes -8.9% 95,094 -32.7%Nonferrous Met 234,847 tonnes -18.2% 107,823 -12.4%Steel 619,302 tonnes -13.9% 59,256 -29.7% (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Ed Davies)