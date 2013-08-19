TOKYO, Aug 19 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Monday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Volume Yr/Yr Value Yr/Yr Grain 2,080,761 -2.2 81,787 24.2 (from U.S.) 849,743 -30.9 31,278 -9.2 Soybeans 290,125 32.7 19,263 66.5 (from U.S.) 105,877 -21.6 7,290 6.7 Meat 247,300 9.4 115,821 22.3 (from U.S.) 70,472 26.7 35,652 39.3 Nonferrous Ore 1,274,000 -0.2 130,198 3.3 Iron Ore 12,086,000 19.9 163,512 46.6 Nonferrous Metal 248,696 -17.0 138,448 16.1 Steel 629,001 -4.3 70,796 1.8 (Reporting By Michio Kohno; Editing by Jijo Jacob)