Nov 20 The following is a table of Japan's imports of selected agricultural and other commodities compiled from preliminary customs trade data released on Wednesday. Volumes are expressed in tonnes and value figures are in millions of Japanese yen. Commodity Volume Yr/Yr(%) Value Yr/Yr(%) Grain 2,211,737 -7.6 79,634 2.4 (from U.S.) 971,255 -23.5 32,828 -18.2 Soybeans 216,186 2.0 14,821 20.1 (from U.S.) 57,213 -51.0 4,004 -38.2 Meat 221,209 -3.3 102,844 6.0 (from U.S.) 62,356 10.1 31,255 17.8 Nonferrous Ore 1,079,000 -14.9 103,926 -7.7 Iron Ore 12,197,000 3.4 157,700 20.8 Nonferrous Metal 311,764 20.0 140,482 35.3 Steel 676,276 -8.0 72,996 6.0 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Anand Basu)