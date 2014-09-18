* 75 pct say desirable for yen to be stronger than 105 to
dollar
* Yen has slid around 6 pct vs dollar in past month
* 73 pct say stimulus needed in case of further sales tax
hike
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 19 The yen's rapid descent to
six-year lows against the dollar is starting to push beyond
comfort zones for three quarters of Japanese firms, a Reuters
poll showed, highlighting the potential for profits to be
squeezed as import costs climb.
Japan struggled with a strong currency for much of the past
decade, only gaining sustained relief from late 2012 as Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe came to power and embarked on bold monetary
stimulus.
But this past month, the yen has tumbled about 6 percent to
trade around 109 yen against the greenback, pressured by growing
expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates
sooner than forecast and speculation that the Bank of Japan may
have to ease further.
That decline now threatens to further boost the cost of raw
materials and fuel at a time when the economy is straining from
the impact of a sales tax hike.
"Our business is slowing due to a marked increase in the
cost of imports caused by the weak yen," an executive at a
textile manufacturer wrote in the survey. "Retail sales at
department stores remain slack."
The Reuters Corporate Survey showed only 25 percent of
companies prefer an exchange rate of 105 yen or weaker, with 47
percent seeing 100-104 yen as the most desirable range and 28
percent preferring a yen at 99 to the dollar or stronger.
Conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research from Aug. 29 to
Sept. 12, the survey polled 486 firms capitalised at more than 1
billion yen which responded on condition of anonymity. About 260
firms answered questions on foreign exchange.
STIMULUS SEEN
The survey also showed 73 percent of firms believe
authorities should craft fresh stimulus measures if they proceed
with a plan to raise the sales tax further to 10 percent from 8
percent next year in a bid to curb runaway government debt. The
other respondents saw no need for more stimulus.
The results follow the Reuters Tankan survey which showed
confidence at Japanese manufacturers fell the most in nearly two
years in September - both polls underlining how fragile the
recovery is and how Abe must delicately balance the need to
sustain growth and manage the country's debt levels.
Government officials say they stand ready to deploy fresh
fiscal stimulus to limit the impact of a tax hike. BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, a former Finance Ministry official who supports
the tax hike as part of needed fiscal reform, has repeatedly
said he sees no need to ease monetary policy now but would not
hesitate to increase the central bank's massive asset purchases
if necessary.
Asked to name their preferred form of stimulus, 28 percent
of companies said additional monetary easing, 26 percent called
for further tax breaks to promote investment and 17 percent
urged measures to sustain share prices.
Only 8 percent saw a need for steps directly aimed at
weakening the yen, another sign that further depreciation could
be troublesome.
To be sure, some of the biggest corporate names in Japan
would still benefit from further yen weakness. Toyota Motor Corp
, for example, has said every one yen move lower against
the dollar compared to its budgeted rate of 101 yen boosts its
annual operating profit by a 40 billion yen ($370 million).
But the head of Japan's auto lobby said on Thursday that
while current rates were comfortable for his industry, this did
not necessarily mean the yen should continue to weaken.
"Rising energy costs are concerns for manufacturers in
Japan, which is heavily reliant on importing energy-related
resources," Fumihiko Ike, also chairman of Honda Motor Co
, told a news conference.
For big importers like paper manufacturers, yen weakness
against the dollar already hurts.
"We remain unable to post profits as we cannot raise output
prices enough to offset higher raw materials and other costs
caused by a weak yen," wrote one manager at a paper company.
Government officials have been guarded in their comments
about foreign exchange levels, repeating only that rapid swings
are undesirable.
The survey did have some bright spots. Fifty-seven percent
said full-year business results looked in line with their
initial projections. Sixteen percent expected to raise their
forecasts, while 28 percent were looking for a cut.
(1 US dollar = 108.5600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Additional reporting by Yoko
Kubota and Megumi Lim; Editing by William Mallard and Edwina
Gibbs)