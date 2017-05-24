TOKYO, May 25 Most Japanese firms believe the Tokyo bourse should be cautious in its approach to any delisting of embattled Toshiba Corp, a Reuters poll showed. The survey also found that the vast majority of Japanese firms say they have no desire to participate in China's Belt and Road initiative. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted May 9-19 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures. 1. What kind of military conflicts involving North Korea do you expect will happen? (Pick one) Sectors Military Attacks on areas Don't expect Polled Replied conflicts including Japanese military outside of Japan territories conflicts All 6 6 87 527 221 Manufacturers 8 5 87 259 118 Non-Manufacturers 5 8 87 268 103 2. Are you looking at any steps given that there might be incidents triggered by North Korea? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 10 90 527 231 Manufacturers 11 89 259 123 Non-Manufacturers 9 91 268 108 2a. If you answered yes to the above question, what measures are you considering? (More than one answer allowed) Sectors Evacuate Secure safety Provision of Evacuation Drawing up Others Polls Replies employees and of domestic bomb drills of business families from employees shelters, gas continuation Korean Peninsula masks plans All 35 17 0 9 43 39 527 23 Manufacturers 43 21 0 7 36 43 259 14 Non-Manufacturers 22 11 0 11 56 33 268 9 3. Which form of economic cooperation do you think will boost business opportunities the most for your company? (Pick one) Sectors Economic Japan-US TPP 11 China-led Japan-EU Others Polled Replied cooperation FTA excluding infrastructure EPA with Russia US investment All 14 32 25 6 3 21 527 209 Manufacturers 14 34 25 8 3 17 259 118 Non-Manufacturers 14 29 25 4 2 25 268 91 4. Are you hoping to participate in China-led "Belt and Road" infrastructure investment initiatives? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 5 95 527 220 Manufacturers 8 92 259 117 Non-Manufacturers 2 98 268 103 4a. If you answered yes to the above question, do you have specific projects in mind? (Pick one) Sectors Already Considering to Not considering Polled Replied participating participate yet All 0 0 100 527 10 Manufacturers 0 0 100 259 8 Non-Manufacturers 0 0 100 268 2 5. What do you think of delisting Toshiba's shares from the stock exchange? (Pick one) Sectors Should be Caution need No need to Polled Replied delisted about delist potential delisting All 37 58 5 527 223 Manufacturers 38 59 3 259 120 Non-Manufacturers 36 56 8 268 103 6. The Japanese government may use the foreign exchange law to prevent firms linked to China from buying Toshiba's semiconductor business. What's your view on this? (Pick one) Sectors Impedes Appropriate Others Polled Replied market in preventing transparency technology outflow All 9 87 4 527 224 Manufacturers 12 84 4 259 120 Non-Manufacturers 6 89 5 268 104 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)