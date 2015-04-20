TOKYO, April 21 Most Japanese firms see no need for Tokyo to rush to join the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a Reuters poll found, showing support for the government's stance that it should participate only if governance conditions are met. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted April 1-15 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures. 1. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit U.S. from April 26. What do you want him to focus on the most during the visit. (Pick one) Sectors Strengthen Promoting Have the Moving Others Polled Replied ing TPP U.S. act ahead with Japan-U.S. as relocation alliance mediator of U.S. between military Japan and bases in China, Okinawa South Korea All 26 41 23 7 4 483 246 Manufacturers 29 38 25 3 6 222 122 Non-Manufacturers 23 44 21 10 3 261 124 2a. European countries and emerging economies are joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Should Japan join? (Pick one) Sectors Should join Should Does not Polled Replied unconditionally join if have to conditions join concerning governance are met All 4 72 24 483 248 Manufacturers 6 71 23 222 125 Non-Manufacturers 2 72 25 261 123 2b. Do you feel your business would be at a disadvantage if Japan stays out of the AIIB? (Pick one) Sectors Yes, to a Yes, Not really Not at all Polled Replied great somewhat degree All 0 16 51 33 483 249 Manufacturers 0 18 56 26 222 124 Non-Manufacturers 0 14 46 40 261 125 3a. Have you raised or are you considering raising prices of your goods and services this fiscal year from April? (Pick one) Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 38 62 483 258 Manufacturers 34 66 222 132 Non-Manufacturers 43 57 261 126 3b. What are the reasons for the price hikes? (Can pick more than one) Sectors Rising raw Rising Other Brisk Others Polled Replied materials personnel rising demand costs costs costs All 69 29 18 12 10 483 99 Manufacturers 84 20 18 9 7 222 45 Non-Manufacturers 56 37 19 15 13 261 54 3c. By how much have you raised or plan to raise prices for your mainstay product or service? (Pick one) Sectors Less than 1-5 pct 5-10 pct 10 pct or Polled Replied 1 pct more All 6 60 26 7 483 96 Manufacturers 5 48 33 14 222 42 Non-Manufacturers 7 70 20 2 261 54 4a. How do you evaluate your company's share prices? (Pick one) Sectors Undervalued Fair-value Over-value Polled Replied d d All 43 51 6 483 249 Manufacturers 43 50 7 222 130 Non-Manufacturers 44 51 5 261 119 4b. What's needed the most to make your company's share prices fairly valued? (Pick one) Sectors Strengthen Improving Dividend Share buy Enhance Polled Replied ing ROE increase back transparency governance of through management adoption of outside directors All 7 54 14 2 23 483 241 Manufacturers 7 56 15 0 21 222 126 Non-Manufacturers 8 50 12 4 25 261 115 5a. Japanese Q1 M&A abroad was worth 4 trln yen. Have you undertaken or considered M&A abroad this past year? (Pick one) Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 23 77 483 262 Manufacturers 29 71 222 135 Non-Manufacturers 16 84 261 127 5b. What is the main reason for undertaking or considering M&A abroad? (Pick one) Sectors Effective Advancing Acquisition A substitute Expansion Polled Replied use of into of for capex of market money on overseas technology share hand markets All 7 49 10 2 32 483 59 Manufacturers 8 41 15 3 33 222 39 Non-Manufacturers 5 65 0 0 30 261 20 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)