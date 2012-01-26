TOKYO Jan 26 Japanese copper smelters are
talking with miners in Canada and elsewhere on copper term
processing fees for 2012, aiming to clinch fees of over $63.5 a
tonne and 6.35 cent a pound after breaking up talks with global
miner BHP .
Japanese smelters can not accept too low a fee as the strong
yen reduces the value when converted into the yen, Nobumasa
Kemori, chairman of the Japan Mining Industry Association, said.
"Fees below $63.5 are not economically viable," Kemori, who
is also the president of Japan's No.2 smelter Sumitomo Metal
Mining Co, said. "Even that level is too low -- less
than 3 percent of current LME copper prices."
Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by
miners to smelters for converting copper concentrate into
refined metal.
Japanese smelters are continuing talks with miners other
than BHP on 2012 term contracts, Kemori said. Highland Valley of
Canada is among them, a source at a large copper smelter said.
Sumitomo Mining last week broke up term talks with BHP for
deliveries from the Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest
mine majority owned by BHP.
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold last month agreed a
term TC/RC of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 U.S. cents a pound for
concentrate for delivery in 2012 with major Chinese smelter
Jiangxi Copper and Japanese smelter Pan
Pacific Copper.
The fees are a 12.4 percent increase from 2011's charges.
BHP is seeking lower fees and agreed with China's copper
smelters at $60 a tonne and 6 U.S. cents a pound this month,
trade and smelter sources said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)