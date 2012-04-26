TOKYO, April 26 Japan's exports of refined
copper to China slipped in March, customs cleared data showed on
Thursday, as China's swollen stockpiles and weak demand dented
appetite from the world's top consumer of the industrial metal.
Japan's exports of copper cathode to China fell 5 percent
from a year earlier to 23,203 tonnes last month.
Overall Japanese exports of refined copper, which comprises
of cathode, billet and others, gained 21 percent to 60,835
tonnes, the data showed.
Following are refined copper and copper cathode exports (in
tonnes).
Type Mar-12 Feb-12 Mar-11 Jan-Mar 12 Jan-Mar 11
Refined Total* 60,835 49,357 50,258 140,376 105,455
Cathode 57,724 47,035 47,851 132,820 97,713
Exports to 23,203 26,902 24,389 63,150 46,211
China**
*Includes cathode copper, billet and others **Cathode only
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)