TOKYO, July 30 Japan's June exports of copper cathode to China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, nearly doubled from the same month a year ago, customs data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.

The strong gains came off a low base a year ago, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake damaged smelters in the world's third-biggest refined copper producer, prompting them to sharply curtail exports in the three months through June.

Japan's exports of cathode to China rose 95 percent in June to 17,248 tonnes, accounting for 40 percent of Japan's cathode exports.

Japan's total exports of refined copper, which also include billet and others, jumped 160 percent to 71,368 tonnes in June.

Type 2012 June May 2012 June 2011 Jan-June 12 Jan-June 11 Refined Total* 71,368 46,124 27,486 283,517 180,287

(Cathode) 43,366 43,866 22,656 266,860 162,303 (Cathode to China) 17,248 17,014 8,865 113,907 70,533

*Includes cathode, billet and others

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)