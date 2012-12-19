TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's biggest copper smelter,
Pan Pacific Copper, and a major global miner are set to
agree on an annual increase of at least 11 percent in term
treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for 2013 shipments of
copper concentrate, a source at the Japanese company said.
The two companies are likely to settle somewhere in the
range of $70.0 to $79.0 a tonne and 7.00 U.S. cents to 7.90 U.S.
cents a pound for the charges, under the two-year brick
contract, up from $63.0 and 6.30 cents for the whole of 2012,
said the source, who has direct knowledge of the terms.
The agreement may come by the end of the year, the source
added.
Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by
miners to smelters for converting copper concentrate into
refined metal. TC/RC charges typically rise when supply of
copper concentrate increases or demand falls in world markets.