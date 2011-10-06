TOKYO Oct 6 Pan Pacific Copper , Japan's biggest copper smelter, has signed 2012 annual refined copper supply contracts with Chinese and Taiwanese buyers at a premium of $100 per tonne, unchanged from 2011, for a total of 110,000 tonnes, a company source told Reuters.

"Real demand for copper in China remains solid," the source said, adding that the contract volume was bigger than the 100,000 tonnes deal signed by the company at this time last year.

Japan's exports of refined copper to China and Taiwan totalled 353,212 tonnes in 2010, according to data by the Finance Ministry. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)