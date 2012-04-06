TOKYO, April 6 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, said it plans to produce 278,000 tonnes of refined copper in April-September, up 4.7 percent from the same period a year ago.

The strong gain will come off a low base a year ago, when many smelters in Japan were forced to suspend or reduce output due to damage from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

For Japanese smelters' copper, zinc and lead output plans, click on

(Reporting by Risa Maeda and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)