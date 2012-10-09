Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
TOKYO, Oct 9 Following are Japanese smelters' metal production plans for the six months to March 2013. Makers H2 H1 H2 H1 Yr/Yr 2012/13 2012/13 2011/12 2011/12 COPPER T T T T % Pan Pacific 268,300 269,900 238,800 265,400 12% Sumitomo 218,000 218,000 199,000 155,000 9.5% Mitsubishi 149,034 166,548 166,962 134,466 -10.7% Dowa 56,755 58,393 55,944 22,094 1% Furukawa 45,575 45,683 45,317 31,579 1% Nittetsu 21,855 21,274 21,855 21,855 0% TOTAL 759,519 779,798 727,878 630,394 4% ZINC T T T T % Mitsui Mining 116,400 109,400 117,000 92,000 -1% Dowa 85,596 76,404 83,976 63,106 2% Toho Zinc 62,145 40,959 63,574 42,240 -2% Sumitomo 24,000 21,000 34,300 36,400 -30% Mitsubishi 5,280 4,716 5,184 3,894 1.9% TOTAL 293,421 252,479 304,034 237,640 -3% LEAD T T T T % Toho Zinc 42,300 49,941 41,903 50,672 1% Mitsui Mining 32,200 29,500 33,300 26,000 -3% Sumitomo n.a. n.a. 11,300 9,900 n.a. Mitsubishi 14,400 14,400 15,150 14,196 -5% Dowa 6,045 5,818 6,118 5,719 -1% TOTAL 94,945 99,659 107,771 106,487 -12% Notes: 1) Mitsubishi Materials plans a 30-day regular maintenance at its Naoshima copper plant scheduled for next March; 2) Sumitomo Metal Mining has terminated processing of zinc and lead concentrates, focused on operations based on recycled zinc exide ore since April 2012. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.