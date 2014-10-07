* Increase could stoke worries over supply surplus * Benchmark copper prices down around 9 pct this year * Urban development boosting Japan appetite for copper (Adds Toho Zinc plans to table) TOKYO, Oct 7 Japanese copper production is expected to rise about 3 percent in the six months between October and March from a year earlier, Reuters calculations from plans outlined by the country's smelters showed, driven by solid demand at home and rising exports. Increased output from the world's No.3 copper refiner could stoke worries over a global supply surplus, dragging on benchmark prices that have already fallen around 9 percent this year. Pan Pacific Copper (PPC), Japan's biggest copper smelter and a unit of JX Holdings Inc, said on Monday it was aiming for a 5-percent increase in its refined copper output for the second half of the financial year that ends March 31, 2015. "We expect sound demand for reconstruction in northeastern Japan which was ravaged by the giant earthquake and tsunami (in 2011), and for infrastructure in and around Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics," said PPC spokesman Atsushige Higashimori. PPC, which exports about 45 percent of its production, also sees firm demand for exports to China and Southeast Asia, he said. Some industry analysts have said they expect end-user appetite for copper to remain robust in China, even as demand for the metal from financing deals dries up following a commodity fraud at Qingdao port. Japan's copper demand has been recovering, with urban development projects, the refurbishment of old infrastructure to withstand earthquakes and the construction of solar power plants boosting appetite for electric wire. The Japanese Electric Wire & Cable Makers' Association last month revised up its forecast for wire shipped from Japanese factories in the 2014 business year, raising it by 2 percent from its March estimate to 726,000 tonnes on solid construction demand. "The weaker yen also helped improve the export competitiveness of Japanese copper makers," said a researcher at the association. The yen has fallen 3 percent against the U.S. dollar so far in 2014. HIGHER FEES Higher processing fees are also pushing up production. PPC's deputy chief executive Yoshihiro Nishiyama said last month that the smelter aims to raise by more than 9 percent the processing fees it charges sellers of raw material concentrate in 2015 as it cashes in on rising mine supply. Last year, PPC won its highest treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) in eight years in a deal with U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc, reflecting anticipated growth in mine supply. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's No.2 copper producer, and DOWA Holdings Co Ltd are both targettng increased production of over 9 percent in the second-half of the business year. But Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd forecast lower output, mainly due to maintenance plans. Below are the production plans for October to March, compared with year-earlier output, of non-ferrous metals from PPC, Sumitomo Metal, Mitsubishi Materials, DOWA, Furukawa Co Ltd , Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd, Nittetsu and Toho Zinc Co Ltd. H2 H1 H2 H2 Yr/Yr 2014/15 2014/15 2013/14 COPPER Pan Pacific 293,300 283,900 279,300 5.0% Sumitomo 219,000 217,000 200,234 9.4% Mitsubishi 141,798 159,648 159,138 -10.9% DOWA 53,661 56,219 49,141 9.2% Furukawa 44,070 47046 42,590 3.5% Nittetsu 20,610 23,106 21,991 -6.3% TOTAL 772,439 786,919 752,394 2.7% ZINC Mitsui 117,100 105,900 103,800 12.8% DOWA 94,995 85,605 92,064 3.2% Toho Zinc 55,937 52,102 59,182 -5.5% Sumitomo 26,500 23,500 27,666 -4.2% Mitsubishi 0 0 3810 n.a. TOTAL 294,532 267,107 286,522 2.8% LEAD Toho Zinc 42,100 48,533 43,430 -3.1% Mitsui 34,400 30,900 31,200 10.3% Mitsubishi 14,958 14,880 14,766 1.3% DOWA 6,785 6,752 6,333 7.1% TOTAL 98,243 101,065 95,729 2.6% NICKEL Sumitomo 29,500 28,200 26,845 9.9% FERRONICKEL Sumitomo 11,600 9,800 11,889 -2.4% (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Joseph Radford)