TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's output of rolled copper product in December fell 12.1 percent from a year earlier to 60,957 tonnes on a seasonally adjusted basis due to sluggish demand from the chip and electronics sectors, an industry body said on Friday.

The figure represents a 6 percent fall from November, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

In 2011, production fell 4.9 percent to 824,500 tonnes from the previous year, marking the first decline in two years. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)