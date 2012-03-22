(Adds details)

TOKYO, March 22 Japan's production of rolled copper products will rise 2.4 percent in the new financial year starting in April, after an estimated 6.6 percent slump this year, as a recovery in the global economy will brighten the electronics sector, an industry body said on Thursday.

Japan's output of copper products used in chips, car parts and housing utensils, have been in a steep downtrend since late last year as Europe's debt crisis cooled the global economy while Japan's electronics appliance makers reduced orders in the wake of massive losses.

The Japan Copper and Brass Association expects output in the 2012/13 year to reach 825,300 tonnes, up from an estimated 806,000 tonnes in the year to March.

Appetite for copper is often seen as a gauge of economic activity.

The group downgraded this year's output estimates twice after widespread flooding in Thailand late last year ruptured Japanese manufacturers' production and supply chains, while the yen's ascent to a record high curbed their exports.

It expects car output to stay at a high level thanks to government subsidies, and the government reconstruction budget totalling 18 trillion yen for two years to March 2013 to help raise domestic construction sector.

The group also said rolled copper output in February fell 8.5 percent to 64,076 tonnes from a year earlier on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to preliminary data.

The figure represents a 0.9 percent increase from January.

