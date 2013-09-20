UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's output of rolled copper product rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 66,504 tonnes in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data showed on Friday.
The figure represents a 3.7 percent decrease from July, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.
For output, shipments and inventories data, click on . (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources