TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's output of rolled copper product rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier to 66,504 tonnes in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The figure represents a 3.7 percent decrease from July, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on . (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)