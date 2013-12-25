TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's output of rolled copper product rose to 67,751 tonnes in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 9.6 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

The figure represents a 0.9 percent decrease from October, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on . (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)