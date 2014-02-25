TOKYO Feb 25 Japan's output of rolled copper product rose to 68,378 tonnes in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 13.8 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

The figure represents a 3.6 percent increase from December, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

For output, shipments and inventories data, click on . (Reporting by Michio Kohno; Editing by Anand Basu)