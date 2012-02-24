* Fourth month of nearly 10 percent fall

* Demand from chip and electronics makers weak

* Carmakers' appetite grows (Adds data)

TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's rolled copper output fell 9.5 percent in January from a year earlier to a seasonally adjusted 63,637 tonnes, hit by sluggish demand from chip and electronics sectors, an industry body said on Friday.

It was the fourth straight month that output has plunged about 10 percent from a year earlier.

The January figure, however, was up 4.5 percent from December, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said.

Japanese appetite for copper, often seen as a gauge of economic activity, was already weak in the wake of the global financial crisis and took a fresh beating after the March 11 earthquake prompted user industries to reduce domestic output.

While demand from chip and electronics parts makers remained weak, carmakers' appetite was strong as they ramped up production to make up for losses after the devastating earthquake and a flooding in Thailand last year.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson and Sugita Katyal)