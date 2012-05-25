* Demand from electronics parts makers remains weak

* Semiconductor leadframes recover, auto stays strong (Adds details, data)

TOKYO May 25 Japan's production of rolled copper product fell 8.1 percent in April from a year earlier as weak demand from electronics parts makers outweighed strong orders from carmakers, an industry body said on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted output fell to 64,914 tonnes in April, preliminary data from the Japan Copper and Brass Association showed. The figure represents a 3.2 percent increase from March.

"Electronics parts, such as connectors, used in smartphones and household electronic products, remained sluggish," said a spokesman of the industry body.

But orders from automakers remained strong, while those from semiconductor leadframe makers showed signs of recovery, he said.

Output has been on the downtrend since June 2011, with an annual fall of more than 10 percent recorded in November and December, when European debt woes cooled global demand for electronics products.

Appetite for copper used in chips, car parts and housing utensils is often seen as a gauge of economic activity. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)